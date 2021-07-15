EOS (EOS) Price Tops $3.66 on Exchanges

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 15th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $3.66 or 0.00011534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $3.50 billion and approximately $879.87 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EOS has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000517 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,031,295,439 coins and its circulating supply is 955,211,694 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

