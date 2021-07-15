EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,949 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $105.32. 415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,774. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.48. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $76.65 and a 1 year high of $106.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

