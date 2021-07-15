EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 28,671 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at $218,186,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $116,469,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,496,000 after acquiring an additional 609,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after acquiring an additional 593,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 609.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,520,000 after acquiring an additional 349,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.73.

NYSE DOV opened at $155.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.30. Dover Co. has a one year low of $99.06 and a one year high of $155.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total value of $4,421,100.00. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

