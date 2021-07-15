EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 14,174 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 28.9% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $370,633,000 after buying an additional 1,184,324 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 23.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $330,344,000 after buying an additional 892,082 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock worth $500,046,000 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.43. 40,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,291,454. The firm has a market cap of $246.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $88.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.