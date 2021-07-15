EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 270 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,462 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,156,390. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $605.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $418.51 and a 52 week high of $611.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

