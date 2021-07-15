EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,162 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 417,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,889,000 after acquiring an additional 80,655 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 323,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,394,000 after buying an additional 29,557 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 278.1% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 78,468 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,812. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $72.35 and a 12-month high of $100.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.88.

