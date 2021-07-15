EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 77.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,887 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,774,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,283,000 after purchasing an additional 671,918 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,250,767,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $77.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

