EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,897,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 643,877 shares of company stock valued at $61,304,671.

Shares of RBLX stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.89. 34,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,732,670. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $103.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.22.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

