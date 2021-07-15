EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,095 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 479.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Cummins by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,502,000 after acquiring an additional 48,775 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Cummins by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Cummins by 9,761.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 212,124 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $239.84. The company had a trading volume of 256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,168. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.91. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $179.16 and a one year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.05.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

