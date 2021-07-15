Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $107.17

Shares of Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.17 ($1.40) and traded as low as GBX 101 ($1.32). Epwin Group shares last traded at GBX 103.75 ($1.36), with a volume of 42,905 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The firm has a market cap of £150.35 million and a P/E ratio of 57.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

