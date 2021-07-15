Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS) Insider Acquires £2,070 in Stock

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS) insider Christopher Bones acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £2,070 ($2,704.47).

EQLS stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 44 ($0.57). 189,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,963. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 43.85. Equals Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 58 ($0.76). The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71. The company has a market capitalization of £78.65 million and a P/E ratio of -11.28.

Get Equals Group alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Equals Group from GBX 41 ($0.54) to GBX 54 ($0.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates a platform that enables personal and business customers to make payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of products through an integrated system.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Equals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.