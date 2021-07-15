Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam acquired a new position in Equifax in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 27.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Equifax by 24.5% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 13,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Equifax by 3,515.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 141,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,542,000 after buying an additional 137,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Equifax by 9.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $259.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.96.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $247.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $248.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.88.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

