Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Position Decreased by Soapstone Management L.P.

Soapstone Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,000 shares during the period. Equitable makes up 13.4% of Soapstone Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Soapstone Management L.P. owned about 0.21% of Equitable worth $30,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. raised their price target on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of EQH remained flat at $$29.24 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 50,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.48. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.