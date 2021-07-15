Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Republic Bank’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $197.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.15. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $100.38 and a 1-year high of $202.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

