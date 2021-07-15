Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CME Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for CME Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.08.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CME. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $210.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.23. CME Group has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in CME Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in CME Group by 42.8% in the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 609,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,566,000 after buying an additional 182,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 40.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 381,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,911,000 after purchasing an additional 110,620 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

