Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for July, 15th (AMADY, ATH, CVA, CVI, ELEZY, EOG, EUSHY, FSUGY, GCTAF, IPGDF)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, July 15th:

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get Amadeus IT Group SA alerts:

Athene (NYSE:ATH) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $74.00 target price on the stock.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA)

was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $20.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $95.00 target price on the stock.

Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $160.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $165.00.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has $16.90 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.10.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Mizuho currently has $220.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $225.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PubMatic Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform which enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. PubMatic Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Royalty Pharma plc is a funder of biopharmaceutical industry. The compnay’s portfolio includes royalties on commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and development-stage product candidates. Royalty Pharma plc is based in NEW YORK. “

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “SBI Holdings, Inc. is engaged in providing securities business, banking business and other financial services. The Company has established an Internet-based financial conglomerate. Its Asset Management Business segment establishes, manages, and operates funds and provides investment management and advisory services. Its Brokerage and Investment Banking Business segment provides financial products such as securities, underwrites initial public offering stocks and corporate bonds. The Company’s Financial Services Business segment provides various financial business services, including banking, credit cards, leasing, online settlement services for EC business operators and nonlife insurance products and evaluation of investment trusts. Its Housing and Real Estate Business segment engages in the real estate investment, real estate development, consignment of constructions, subdivision of housing, and operation of real estate funds. SBI Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of groundbreaking drug discovery and development simulation software, which is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. They have two other businesses, Words+, Inc. and FutureLab, which are based on its proprietary software technologies. “

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. The company also offers orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is opportunistically acquiring and advancing a diversified portfolio of oncology drug candidates that meet critical health challenges for which there are few other treatment options. Spectrum’s expertise lies in identifying undervalued drugs with demonstrated safety and efficacy, and adding value through further clinical development and selection of the most viable and low-risk methods of commercialization. The company’s pipeline includes promising early and late-stage drug candidates with unique formulations and mechanisms of action that address the needs of seriously ill patients, such as at-home chemotherapy and new treatment regimens for refractory disease. “

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery and development of medicines for treatment of serious diseases. The company’s product candidate includes SRK-015 and BMP6 which is in pre-clinical stage. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $71.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $67.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.