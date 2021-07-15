Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for July, 15th (ALLK, ASPN, ATIP, AWR, BCC, BKR, BTTR, BZLYF, CAP, CDNS)

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, July 15th:

Cowen Inc began coverage on shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN). Seaport Global Securities issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a sell rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR). DA Davidson issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Capitol Investment Corp. V (NYSE:CAP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS). Westpark Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD). They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CryoLife (NYSE:CRY). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM). Mizuho issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Ebara (OTCMKTS:EBCOY). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH). Seaport Global Securities issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP). Seaport Global Securities issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Truist assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII). They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a sell rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV). They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG). They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Apple (OTC:SGMLF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

