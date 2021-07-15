Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for July, 15th (BECN, BHB, FBHS, FWONK, IHRT, JELD, LYV, MAS, MAXR, MHK)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, July 15th:

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB). Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of. Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI). Raymond James issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

