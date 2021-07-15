Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Holdings Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 73.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,274 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $111,171,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,863,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,331,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,325,000 after purchasing an additional 989,729 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,813,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,055,000 after acquiring an additional 694,979 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 284.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,217,000 after buying an additional 656,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELS opened at $78.69 on Thursday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

