Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,274 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 624,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,595,000 after buying an additional 267,965 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4,807.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 117,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after buying an additional 114,993 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $78.69 on Thursday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $79.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.62.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

