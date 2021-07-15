Era Swap (ES) Market Capitalization Tops $4.72 Million

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Era Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Era Swap has a total market cap of $4.72 million and $7,131.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Era Swap has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00049449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.33 or 0.00848937 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Era Swap Coin Profile

ES is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life . Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Buying and Selling Era Swap

