Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 41,491 Shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Stock

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 41,491 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $12,826,112.83. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of DCTH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,230. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $25.18.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.15). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 173.70% and a negative net margin of 1,551.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the first quarter worth about $125,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 50.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

DCTH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.