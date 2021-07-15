ESBC (ESBC) Hits Market Cap of $414,152.77

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last seven days, ESBC has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. ESBC has a market cap of $414,152.77 and $39,098.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 29,019,345 coins and its circulating supply is 28,740,011 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

