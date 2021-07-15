Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,361,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,162.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,276 shares of company stock worth $1,944,347 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 671.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $44.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.78. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 41.10%. The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essent Group will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.53%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

