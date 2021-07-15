Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.39. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 113,800 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Energy Services from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.49 million and a P/E ratio of -3.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.36.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$30.15 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

