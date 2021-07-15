Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Trading Down 1.7%

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) was down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.11 and last traded at $33.11. Approximately 658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.68.

Several research analysts recently commented on ETTYF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Essity AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.13.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

