ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 171.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,869 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.06% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter worth $727,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 973.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MJ stock opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $34.58.

