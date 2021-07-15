Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Tops $43.06 on Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $43.06 or 0.00135517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $5.54 billion and approximately $1.74 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,913.85 or 0.06023216 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,550,673 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

