Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Eurocash stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. Eurocash has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52.

Eurocash SA distributes fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialized grocery stores; and kiosks, retail outlets, and convenience stores at petrol stations, restaurants, hotels, cafeterias, and catering outlets.

