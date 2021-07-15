Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Eurocash stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. Eurocash has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52.
About Eurocash
