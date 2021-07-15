European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $135.06

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 135.06 ($1.76) and traded as high as GBX 138.49 ($1.81). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 137.50 ($1.80), with a volume of 425,702 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 135.06. The company has a market capitalization of £495.09 million and a P/E ratio of 8.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. European Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

In related news, insider John (Jack) Perry CBE purchased 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £5,946.92 ($7,769.69). Also, insider Pui Kei Yuen purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £10,241 ($13,379.93).

About European Assets Trust (LON:EAT)

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

