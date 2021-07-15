Evedo (EVED) Price Down 20.4% Over Last Week

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. In the last week, Evedo has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00050926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $276.37 or 0.00865366 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

About Evedo

EVED is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

