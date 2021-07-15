EvenCoin (EVN) Market Capitalization Tops $47,783.38

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $47,783.38 and approximately $125,717.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.24 or 0.00226050 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000211 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001257 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.33 or 0.00787947 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

