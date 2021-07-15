EventChain Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,061.00 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. In the last week, EventChain has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. EventChain has a total market cap of $706,472.45 and approximately $17,061.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00050570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.33 or 0.00846383 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

