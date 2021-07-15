Everipedia Achieves Market Cap of $106.37 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $106.37 million and approximately $8.81 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00041062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00113913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00148445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,316.10 or 0.99846026 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,020,502,529 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,297,133 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

