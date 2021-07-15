EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.22% of EVERTEC worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EVERTEC by 351.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in EVERTEC by 45.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1,685.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EVERTEC news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,791.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

EVTC stock opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.00. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $44.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $139.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.41 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.06% and a net margin of 22.29%. On average, research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. EVERTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.14.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

