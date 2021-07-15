Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBTX) CFO Michael W. Hawkins Buys 20,200 Shares

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBTX) CFO Michael W. Hawkins purchased 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $95,950.00.

OBTX opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Everything Blockchain, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

About Everything Blockchain

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Everything Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everything Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.