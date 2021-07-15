EvidenZ Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $217,648.00 (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. EvidenZ has a market cap of $5.25 million and approximately $217,648.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EvidenZ has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. One EvidenZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00050143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015554 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.75 or 0.00856416 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

EvidenZ (BCDT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvidenZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvidenZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

