EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Major Shareholder Sells $268,335.00 in Stock

EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) major shareholder Gray Mars Venus Trust, Arizona sold 133,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $268,335.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of OTCMKTS YAYO traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.94. 89,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,734. The company has a market capitalization of $68.62 million, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 4.35. EVmo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.17.

Get EVmo alerts:

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. EVmo had a negative return on equity of 388.33% and a negative net margin of 75.41%.

EVmo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for EVmo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVmo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.