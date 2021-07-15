ExclusiveCoin Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $609,826.77 and approximately $4,172.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000201 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008335 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001650 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.