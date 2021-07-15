Exeedme Market Capitalization Hits $12.91 Million (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. In the last week, Exeedme has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $12.91 million and approximately $708,219.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00041226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00115869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00148955 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,664.06 or 1.00822158 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.71 or 0.00998880 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,692,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

