eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Sells $531,000.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $531,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 715,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,313,832. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Randall D. Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $465,300.00.

NASDAQ EXPI traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $33.38. 896,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,801. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.86. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.85 and a beta of 2.84.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in eXp World by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,676 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,574,000 after acquiring an additional 858,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,293,000 after acquiring an additional 626,193 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,346,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 600,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,345,000 after acquiring an additional 285,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

