Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stake Reduced by Candlestick Capital Management LP

Candlestick Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,061 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 308,551 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group comprises about 1.4% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned 0.26% of Expedia Group worth $66,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,603,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,625,549,000 after acquiring an additional 536,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,401,784 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $412,311,000 after acquiring an additional 99,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Expedia Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,912,999 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $329,265,000 after acquiring an additional 321,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.83.

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.29. 19,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,207. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.75. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,671,322.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,469 shares of company stock worth $28,771,024 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

