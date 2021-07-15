Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.67. Extendicare shares last traded at C$8.65, with a volume of 92,810 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Extendicare to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Extendicare to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.18.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$774.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$322.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$306.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Extendicare’s payout ratio is currently 76.56%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

