F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of F.N.B. stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,171,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,596. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

FNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

