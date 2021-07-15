F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,100 shares, an increase of 194.0% from the June 15th total of 63,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ FSTX opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.81. F-star Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.74.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FSTX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $498,000. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

