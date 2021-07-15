Facedrive (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) shares traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.13 and last traded at $10.51. 72,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 142,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.85.

About Facedrive (OTCMKTS:FDVRF)

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. It offers Facedrive Rideshare, an ecofriendly rideshare business; Facedrive Foods, a food-delivery business; Facedrive Health, a contact-tracing and health services business; Facedrive Marketplace, an e-commerce business; and Facedrive Social, a social media platform, as well as Steer, an electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business.

