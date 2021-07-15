FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Malcolm Frank Sells 3,000 Shares

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $338.84. 120,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,760. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $331.27. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $365.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDS. UBS Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 115.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

