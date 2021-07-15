Fang (NYSE:SFUN) versus Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Critical Review

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.4% of Fang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of Skillz shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Skillz shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fang and Skillz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fang -3.09% -1.13% -0.37% Skillz N/A -52.30% -14.25%

Volatility & Risk

Fang has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillz has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fang and Skillz, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fang 0 0 0 0 N/A Skillz 0 3 5 0 2.63

Skillz has a consensus price target of $25.36, suggesting a potential upside of 60.49%. Given Skillz’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skillz is more favorable than Fang.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fang and Skillz’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fang $216.15 million 0.46 -$6.46 million N/A N/A Skillz $230.12 million 27.22 -$145.51 million ($0.41) -38.54

Fang has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Skillz.

Summary

Skillz beats Fang on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fang Company Profile

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors. The company was formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fang Holdings Limited in September 2016 Fang Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

