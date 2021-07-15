Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fastenal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of FAST opened at $53.23 on Thursday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $54.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3,160.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 128.1% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 22,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% in the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

