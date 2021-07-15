Feellike (FLL) Price Hits $0.0097 on Major Exchanges

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One Feellike coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Feellike has a market capitalization of $17,298.40 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Feellike has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00041163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00114432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00151323 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,738.17 or 0.99598549 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $311.70 or 0.00978156 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars.

